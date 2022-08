99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in the sci-fi TV series Star Trek, has died age 89. Nichols broke barriers as one of the first black actresses in the US to play a authoritative figure in her role as Lt. Uhura in the series.

Nichols was later employed by NASA to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts. She died of natural causes on Saturday night.

