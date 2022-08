99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the first Black head coach in the league, has passed away naturally at the age of 88.

Bill Russell was one of sport’s leading civil rights activists and marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. when he gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 and was presented with the Medal of Freedom Award by President Obama in 2011.

