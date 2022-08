99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson has been accused of inappropriate sexual acts by several massage therapists but was cleared by two separate grand juries of any criminal wrong doing.

Watson signed a 5-year, $230 million guaranteed contact with the Browns in March despite allegations of sexual misconduct hovering over his head.

