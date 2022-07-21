99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Broadcasting live from the Cincinnati Music Festival, The Hot Spot gets juicy. First off, the singer H.E.R. will be playing Belle in ABC’s special in celebration of the 30th anniversary of “Beauty and the Beast.” Beyonce’ dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album on her Instagram story.

When it comes to Lizzo, Gary With Da Tea always has something to say, hear what shade he had to say when Lizzo talked about not being accepted in the industry.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Singer H.E.R. Will Play Belle In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ + Gary With Da Tea Shades Lizzo! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com