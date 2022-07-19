Athletes
Deion Sanders Vows To Donate Half Of Salary To Complete Facility

Deion Sanders Vows To Donate Half Of Salary To Complete Facility

Deion Sanders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Deion Sanders, Jackson State football coach, announced via Instagram hat he will donate half of his salary to ensure the timely completion of renovations to the program’s football facility. In 2020, Sanders signed a 4 yr deal worth $1.2 million over three which averages out to $300,000 per year.

Jackson State just hosted XFL tryouts which saw the presence of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson personally there watching athletes trying for a chance to let the world see their talents when the NFL said they weren’t good enough. The Rock is part owner of the newly revised XFL.

See story here

