Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents Dating Previously Married To Each Other

It is being reported that Steph Curry’s estranged parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, are dating people who were a married couple also. After 33 years of marriage, Sonya filed for divorce from Dell and they both claimed infidelity.

After the split, Sonya was rumored to be dating Steven Johnson. Oddly enough at this years NBA Finals, Sonya was there with Steven but the shock was her ex Dell was there with his new girlfriend who happens to be the ex of Steven. What in the “wife swap” is going on here?

