BET+ has announced that the 30th year anniversary special “Martin: The Reunion” will air on June 16thfrom the show’s iconic living room set. The will reunite original cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne the second to discuss the show’s five seasons while the give tribute to their fallen cast member Tommy Ford.

