April used to be known as Autism Awareness Month but last year, it was changed to Autism Acceptance Month. Maria More is very well versed in autism because she has two children on the autism spectrum. She explains how she noticed in it her children, the steps to treatment, and things she wishes people knew about being an Autism mom and how to fully help their children.

Maria More Talks Important Resources For Children During Autism Acceptance Month [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com