Lori Harvey Debuts The Latest Fashion Trends As The First-Ever Cover Star For ‘The Zine’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Is anybody surprised that Lori Harvey is the first cover star new magazine, The Zine? We aren’t, but that’s because the beauty entrepreneur is always up to date on the trends. Her style, coupled with her stunning looks, places her at the top of many people’s favorite list. Because of her many attributes, including her impeccable fashion sense, The Zine has put the skincare boss at the forefront of this season’s issue as she gives us fierce visuals of projected trends in beauty and style.

The Zine shows what’s up next in beauty and fashion via a compilation of stylish images. Each season, the publication “uncovers the emerging and niche forms of self-expression, visual aesthetics, and more inspired by young people who are sparking conversations around authenticity and identity,” according to the magazine.

Editor Eva Chen targeted Harvey as their first-ever cover star because of her strong influence. “Lori is just one of the many creators that I truly believe are the next generation of talent that’s redefining the boundaries of possibilities of beauty and style. I can’t wait to see the new heights they’ll take us to—the future is bright indeed.”

In this season’s compilation, Harvey gave us severe 90s nostalgia that had us floating down memory lane with popping colors, bold accessories, and platform shoes. According to The Zine, Harvey’s looks in this editorial shoot will undoubtedly pop up on your timeline soon because the trends are “inspired by young people who are sparking conversations around authenticity and identity.”

Some of the looks include 90s Cyber Raver, Statement Knitwear, 3D Nails, Maximalist Hair, New Work Fusion, Jelly, Chunks & Glitter in 3D, Hyper Reality, and New Romantics.

“My favorite era, I feel like will always be the 90s. Like, across the board. I think that was just such alike timeless, effortless era. And you said what trend am I looking forward to? I’ve actually been really into the platform coming back. I’ve been really enjoying seeing them reinventing that. I’ve been really into it so I think I would say the platform.” confessed Harvey.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Every day emerging creators, designers, personalities and brands push culture forward on Instagram while remixing and reshaping beauty and fashion as they challenge conventions, encourage inclusivity and push boundaries. That’s why each season, The Zine uncovers the emerging and niche forms of self-expression, visual aesthetics, and more inspired by young people who are sparking conversations around authenticity and identity. I’m honored to be apart of this launch as The Zine’s first cover star ”

What do you think? Are you loving Harvey’s looks?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Rocks A Little Black Dress In The Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

Lori Harvey Debuts The Latest Fashion Trends As The First-Ever Cover Star For ‘The Zine’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: