Hot Spot: Trevor Noah Says He Had Nothing To Do With Kanye West’s Grammys Performance Being Canceled

Wendy Williams says she’s making a comeback and she’s ready to work! After missing season 14 of “The Wendy Williams Show” due to health issues, the media queen went on a recent interview discussing the issues with Wells Fargo and what happened with her health problems.

In other news, Trevor Noah is clearing up what went down with Kanye West’s Grammys performance. After Ye’s “concerning online behavior” on social media with Trevor Noah, the Grammys decided to remove his performance. Trevor Noah came out to clear his name and shared that he had nothing to do with the Grammys’ decision. The Hot Spot has all the tea on these stories and more.

