Pete Davidson Checks Kanye West

Kanye West continues with his “playing the victim” tour while steadily taking L’s when the truth is made public. Recently Ye accused Kim of blocking him from seeing his kids when Kim responded by telling him to cut the b.s. out, you just picked the kids up for school this morning.

Kanye has tried to paint Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson of SNL, as weak but recent text messages have been released showing Pete not having the b.s. and telling Kanye to man up and meet him somewhere.

Now Kanye finds himself in a war with D.L. Hughley who publicly called him out for his “stalkerish” ways.

See story here

