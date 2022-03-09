Nicki Minaj Praises Lil’ Kim As An Influential Fashion Figure; Opens Up About Getting Booty Shots

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has been compared to Lil’ Kim since she reached mainstream popularity with a squat, in a promotional photoshoot, which mimicked Kim’s iconic 90s pose. The photo was to draw buzz, of course, but also the Queen’s femcee’s way of paying homage to Lil’ Kim. Despite a long drawn out beef between the two, stemming from what could be chalked up to misunderstandings and a diss tracks, Nicki is giving Kim her props. During an interview with Joe Budden, Nicki credited Kim with being influential in the fashion world.

“The same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should have Lil’ Kim. If we being all the way a thousand. If this is what your magazine represents, influence…” She went on to add, “Because when myself or Lil Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. We will see our influence. So, I’m not gonna say it’s about me only and not give that woman [Kim] her dues.”

Earlier in the conversation, Nicki opened up about being the industry “guinea pig.” I was one of the first people to be sh**ted on, on the internet….It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery or anything. At that time, I had never had surgery, I had a** shots,” she revealed.

According to Nicki, Lil’ Wayne would have a different women with a large derriere in the studio, as muses, in the studio. And as a sister to the Young Money roster, she never felt good enough because she didn’t look the way those women did. While she maintains no one told her to do anything to her body, but jokes from the crew triggered her insecurities.

“I think Wayne and them said stuff sometimes jokingly..But to a young girl or up and coming rapper or anything like that, when it’s from someone like Lil Wayne, it matters. So even if they’re joking, they don’t know that the person that is there in that room with them is not finding it funny.”

Nicki sounds like she has done a lot of self-reflection since her iconic line, “pink wig/ thick a**/ give em whip lash.” And takes accountability for her role in perpetuating BBL culture.

