‘They Perform, or I Quit’: Snoop Dogg Claims Ultimatum Jay-Z Gave the NFL

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show were probably the most publicized and talked about finale show to date with Snoop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige performing. However, according to the Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z gave the execs in the NFL a simple ultimatum, which forced them to do what he wanted.

Snoop stated: “[Jay-Z and I] we love each other. It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F**k that. They perform, or I quit,’ that was the most gangster s**t out of everything.”

