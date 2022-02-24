Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Tinder Swindler “| Episode 56

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
The Tinder Swindler had the whole world shocked and Eva and Lore’l undress all of the drama and the women he scammed. Next, do you trust your friends around your man? Find out what Gospel singer Kierra Sheard said and the steps she takes to keep temptation down. Plus. we’re wrapping up Black History Month by counting down their favorite Black movies that should be on your list.

The Final Question To Undress got real. This was a wild question!

