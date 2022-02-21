Lifestyle
Rihanna Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna was spotted celebrating her 34th birthday last night with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky right by her side.

Rihanna celebrated her birthday last night with a small, intimate birthday gathering that included some of the people closest to her. Among them, of course, was her boyfriend A$AP Rocky who was all smiles as he stood next to the beautiful mommy-to-be while she celebrated her special day.

In a clip that went viral today, the “Anti” singer is shown blowing out her birthday candles on her birthday cake. As usual, the signer was glowing as she wore her hair in two ponytails and a blue fur jacket while she left her baby bump exposed. A$AP Rocky was right by her side, cheering her on as she made a wish and blew out her candles.

Check out the adorable candid video courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk below.

The billionaire beauty certainly has a lot to celebrate this year and she’s only just getting started. After sending the internet into a frenzy with her baby announcement earlier this month and most recently going us maternity style goals with her sexy baby bump fashion, the beauty mogul also just announced that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores starting next month! But that’s not all. She’s also gearing up to open brick-and-mortar Savage X Fenty storefronts in five cities across the United States this year, all while preparing up to welcome her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky! Looks like this is shaping up to be Rih Rih’s best year yet!

Rihanna Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

