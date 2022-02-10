What’s Trending? Should Your Partner Have The Passcode To Your Phone? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
In this day and age, phones are everything, but they could also get you caught up.  In What’s Trending, we’re asking if couples should share passcodes with one another.

It comes down to trust. Brat explains that she and Judy have each other’s passcode for safety reasons and surprises.  Rock-T shared that he would rather share his password than not because he wants to avoid issues.  On the other hand, Eva and Special K disagreed.

Should partners share their passcode?

