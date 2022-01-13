Community Conversations
Community Conversation: Rural Health and Cancer Disparities w/VCU Massey Cancer Center – Pt 1

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
It’s Community Conversations with Miss Community Clovia. This week we welcome back Dr. Robert Winn, Director of VCU Massey Cancer Center and

Beth O’Connor
Executive Director, Virginia Rural Health Association
Member, Massey Community Connection Coalition

as well as

Rev. Maurice Ferrell,Vance Street Baptist Church, Danville, Member, Massey Community Connection Coalition.

Today’s topic: Rural Health and Cancer Disparities
Listen to the interview and learn more about Dr. Winn and VCU Massey Cancer Center at http://www.masseycancercenter.org

