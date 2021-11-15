Coronavirus
U.S. Prepares For The Worst As Europe and Russia Battle A New Wave Of COVID-19

A fifth wave seems to be building in the U.S. while the wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe and setting new records in some countries. The Netherlands’ government announced Friday the country will return to a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

Daily infections records were shattered recently in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. While deaths from COVID-19 are down from last year in many European countries, Russia has seen a steady two-month surge and now has the most deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

