Facebook changed its name to Meta in late October and said it plans to delete the data it had gathered through its use of facial-recognition software, which involved over a billion people’s faces.The company plans to stop using facial-recognition software that could automatically recognize people in photos and videos posted on the social network, marking a massive shift both for the tech industry.

