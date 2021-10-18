Coronavirus
Gen. Colin Powell Dead At 84 From COVID-19 Complications

In a family announcement, Gen. Colin Powell, former Secretary of State and  chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who was pivotal during the administration of then-President George W. Bush, has died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications during his battle with cancer.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”

