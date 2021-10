99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered 6 hour outages causing disconnect to millions of people across the globe, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself. As per reports, Mark Zuckerberg lost nearly USD 7 billion as the outage came hours after a whistleblower said that the world’s largest social network is prioritizing profits over users’ safety.

