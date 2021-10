99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The celebrity boxing world is buzzing and the talk is all about NBA star Lamar Odom who has been one of the top contenders after beating singer Aaron Carter in a second round knockout and now a split-decision defeat of Ojari Noa, ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. Benzino now wants to throw his hat in the ring by publicly calling out Odom and claiming he’s next!!!

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: