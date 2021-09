99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Novant Health, which is a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, terminated roughly 175 employees this week for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program.

“Out of more than 35,000 team members, fewer than 200 across more than 800 locations opted to leave rather than comply with the vaccination mandate.”

See story here

