According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 675,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, killing more Americans than the 1918 flu pandemic did.

What is so hard to take is that its been over 103 years of scientific and technological advances…. yet we still were no match for this particular virus that still continues to mutate and kill.

