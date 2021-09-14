Iconic Monte Carlo Was Stolen From ‘Training Day’ Movie Set

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of the epic movie ‘Training day starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke about a crooked cop in L.A.. Actor Ethan Hawke joined director Antoine Fuqua to reminisce the making of the Oscar-winning classic, including the revelation of how the movie’s iconic Monte Carlo got jacked from the set.

“It was back, I think, within 24 hours polished and cleaned, by the way,” Fuqua recalled. “Those guys down there said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We got it.’ It was back in the exact same spot they stole it from, too.”

