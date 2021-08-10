RVA Job Fair – Info & FAQs

RVA Job Fair 21
RVA! It’s time to get back to work. We know hiring needs are at an all-time high and we want to help. Join us, Tuesday, September 14th from 11am-3pm at The Richmond Main Library (101 E. Franklin Street – Richmond, VA 23219). Come dressed to impress and get ready to meet with a diverse group of local employers with immediate openings.

Sponsored by Richmond Public Schools, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice and Silver Diner

Vendors Include:  Walmart Distribution, Chesterfield MHSS, Country Club of VA, Croaker Spot, Curtis Contracting, Dominion Youth Services, European Wax Center, Globe Life Liberty, Goodwill, Just Manes, Outback Steakhouse, Professional Career Institute, Republic National Distribution Company, River City Personal, Tyson Foods, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, US Army, Virginia Career Works, Virginia Department of Elections.

RVA JOB FAIR Presented by Radio One & Summit Media FAQs:

When and where is the event?

The event is on Tuesday, Sept 14th from 11a-3p at the Main Branch Library. The address is: 101 E Franklin Street,

Richmond, VA 23219. Event is free to the public with street and parking deck/lot parking available around the library.

Who is the on-site contact for the event?

Jasmine Snead, Marketing Director:  (804) 292-5579

