Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Ready? Check Out The Janet Jackson’s Biopic Trailer! [WATCH]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

The trailer for Janet is finally here.

Shared on the megawatt vocalist’s social media just over a day ago, in the trailer Jackson simply states, “This my my story, told by me — not through someone else’s eyes.”

“This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The documentary is set to air as a two-night event in two-hour segments, making the documentary four hours in total. It will run simultaneously on both Lifetime and A&E, the two networks that made the project possible in collaboration with Jackson.

Both networks previously shared that “no subject” was “off-limits” for the five-time Grammy winner while filming, reports New York Daily News

In May 2020, MADAMENOIRE shared that the documentary will detail Jackson’s life story, from her days as a child star to the success of her music, the controversy surrounding her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, her relationships (familial, romantic, professional), and more. 

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jackson serves as an executive producer on the upcoming documentary and the project is directed by Ben Hirsh. According to CNNJanet. will “contain never-before-seen footage and feature home videos from the legendary artist.”

The celebs who share their first-hand accounts around Jackson’s story include Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul.

In tandem with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the release of her 1982 self-titled debut album, Janet. the documentary will hit TV screens early next year, in January 2022.

See the trailer down below.

RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson Drops First Teaser For New Documentary [WATCH]

 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED: Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

Known for her sultry voice, rhythmic dance moves, and many movie roles, Janet Jackson is widely known as a fashion symbol. She has served the fiercest looks through her music videos, red carpets appearances, and movies that are forever embedded in our memory.  Ms. Jackson's looks are so unique and memorable that they are often recreated by fans and celebrities each year. As we celebrate Janet's birthday (May 16), let's look at some of her iconic looks through the years.   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Are You Ready? Check Out The Janet Jackson’s Biopic Trailer! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Gary’s Tea: Does Rick Ross & Kanye West…

 1 day ago
09.08.21

Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye…

 2 days ago
09.08.21

KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When…

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who…

 2 days ago
09.07.21

Fat Joe vs Ja Rule ‘Verzuz’ Battle Announced

 1 week ago
09.03.21

News You Can’t Use: What They Say VS…

 1 week ago
09.02.21

Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About…

 1 week ago
09.02.21

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping…

 1 week ago
09.01.21

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]

 1 week ago
08.31.21

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In…

 1 week ago
08.31.21
Photos
Close