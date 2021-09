Crews have removed the Robert E. Lee statue, one of the largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy in the United States, from Monument Avenue Wednesday morning. After a year of major protests and demands for all representation of oppression to be taken down….finally the 13-ton, bronze likeness of Lee on a horse was hoisted off its 40-foot pedestal, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy.

