News One
HomeNews One

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

Eva and Lore’l break down viral news including Aaliyah & R. Kelly and the controversy surrounding the Kanye West DONDA album release. Plus, Friends With Benefits relationships is the big topic of discussion. Hear their personal stories and the rules for a successful situationship. Lastly, the ladies each describe their moments being around Beyonce. Was she a diva or southern belle? Listen to find out.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some outfit inspo? Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Present By Macy’s: Episode 31 “Friends With Benefits”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest

FEMA Spokesperson Aims To Regain Trust In Helping…

 10 hours ago
09.01.21

What’s Trending: Is Chris Brown Music Royalty?! [WATCH]

 1 day ago
08.31.21

3 Things You Can Do To Stay In…

 1 day ago
08.31.21
Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2020

Kanye West “DONDA” Is #1 In 130 Countries

 2 days ago
08.31.21

Hot Spot: Here’s How Kanye West’s Donda Listening…

 6 days ago
08.27.21

Rev. Al Sharpton Details The March On for…

 7 days ago
08.26.21

EXCLUSIVE: New Aaliyah Music Is On The Way…

 7 days ago
08.26.21
World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

Letitia Wright Injured On Set Of “Black Panther:…

 7 days ago
08.26.21

Lizzo Says She Spoke To Drake About Her…

 1 week ago
08.26.21

Ms. Pat Shares Getting Hit By A Dump…

 1 week ago
08.25.21
Photos
Close