Style Stalkin’: Beyonce And Rumi Give Us A Fashion Moment

It’s always a good day when Beyonce pulls up on our timelines and gives us a fashion moment. The Queen Bey has been in the headlines all week after debuting her Tiffany’s ad and the subsequent controversy surrounding her wearing the “Tiffany Diamond” and debuting a never-before-seen Basquiat painting. Despite the backlash, Bey seems to be in good spirits as she travels around the world in luxurious style.

Bey pulled up on our timelines in a cute color blocking fit with her mini-me Rumi in tow giving us a kiddie slay in Dolce & Gabbana. The quick clip is the beginning of the series of photos that show Bey’s outfit in greater detail. The Ape Sh*t artist is serving curves in an orange body suit with embellishments around the neck by Area and earrings by Schiaparelli. She wore a pink skirt with zipper up the middle, complete with an animal print waist bag by Black handbag designer Anima Iris. (You can now shop the “Beyonce Approved Collection” on her site.)

Right before this post, Bey gave us another look just in time for back to school. Bey looked stylish and studious in a tartan pant suit by Vivienne Westwood and midriff top, reminiscent of Clueless, by Raf Simmons. Bag is Jacquemus.

Beyonce has been giving us a double dose of curves as of late. The superstar teased her Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection on social media, showing off her voluptuous backside in denim chaps that set the Internet ablaze.

Cop your denim chaps and other items from the drop, here.

