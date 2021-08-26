ESPN Removes Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage And Cancels ‘The Jump’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

ESPN has confirmed that it is cancelling “the Jump” show hosted by Rachel Nichols and has pulling the longtime reporter from NBA coverage amid ongoing backlash to race-related comments she made about former colleague Maria Taylor, the network confirmed Wednesday. ESPN plans to replace “The Jump” with new NBA content while it is unclear when the program will go off the air.

ESPN senior vice president for production David Roberts said in a statement: “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned. Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”

Nichols confirmed her show’s cancelation Wednesday in a tweet by saying “The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.” See story here

