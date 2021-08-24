Lifestyle
Lori Harvey Gives Us A Date Night Flex In Her $4,795 Celine Jumpsuit

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2021

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hate to break it to you folks but Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are still going strong. The couple, who started dating earlier this year, was spotted out on a dinner date at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur stepped out in a $4,795 leather jumpsuit from Celine’s Spring 2021 collection. Michael wore a pair of khaki slacks, partnered with a $890 YSL Shark Collar Micro Leopard shirt. Love them together or hate them together, one things for sure – this is a good looking couple. The two match each other’s fly effortlessly.

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles, California - August 20, 2021

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Between red carpet events and date nights, Lori Harvey has been working on her latest business venture, SKN by LH. She’s been teasing us with products and promo shots for the budding skincare line over the last couple of months. If you’re a fan of the model’s flawless skin, then you’ll want to see what she’s been cooking up in the lab.

Meanwhile Michael has been busy promoting his latest movie, A Journal for Jordan, a film created, directed and produced by Denzel Washington.

Despite their busy schedules, the lovebirds still manage to make time for their stylish date nights. What do you think? Are you feelin’ Lori’s casual Celine jumpsuit?

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

