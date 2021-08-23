Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last At The Prefontaine Classic

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson returned to her first competitive 100-meter race since missing out on the Tokyo Olympics. While the anticipation of a huge day for Sha’Carri was there, reality set in as the same Jamaican women who finished top in Tokyo won once again.

Elaine Thompson-Herah got closer to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49 women’s 100 meters world record with a 10.54 win. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took second at 10.73 and Shericka Jackson finished third in 10.76.

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: