Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last At The Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson returned to her first competitive 100-meter race since missing out on the Tokyo Olympics.  While the anticipation of a huge day for Sha’Carri was there, reality set in as the same Jamaican women who finished top in Tokyo won once again.

Elaine Thompson-Herah got closer to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 10.49 women’s 100 meters world record with a 10.54 win. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took second at 10.73 and Shericka Jackson finished third in 10.76.

