TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t Happen

TLC is set to begin the group’s “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” nation tour next month, and they reflected on their classic 1994 album during a recent interview with Billboard. T-Boz and Chilli shared that their record label didn’t want to release “Waterfalls” because Clive Davis, the then-president of Arista Records, which distributed their label, LaFace Records, didn’t really care for the song or see the vision.

T-Boz credits the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for leading their campaign to convince LaFace president L.A. Reid to finance the video giving them their biggest hit record to date.

