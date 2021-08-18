Music
TLC Talks “Waterfalls” And How It Almost Didn’t Happen

TLC Posed

Source: Michel Linssen / Getty

TLC is set to begin the group’s “Celebration of CrazySexyCool” nation tour next month, and they reflected on their classic 1994 album during a recent interview with Billboard. T-Boz and Chilli shared that their record label didn’t want to release “Waterfalls”  because Clive Davis, the then-president of Arista Records, which distributed their label, LaFace Records, didn’t really care for the song or see the vision.

T-Boz credits the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for leading their campaign to convince LaFace president L.A. Reid to finance the video giving them their biggest hit record to date.

