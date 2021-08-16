Celebrity News
Kevin Hart’s Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes Viral

72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Kevin Hart has been facing some backlash after clip from his Peacock show “Hart to Heart” has gone viral of his interview with Don Cheadle. According to TMZ, the reported feud was really just fun and games when Kevin responded “damn” when Don revealed that he was 56 years old. After a slight pause, Kevin then said “I’m sorry….it was a thought and I blurted it out. I did not mean it that way.”

Don quickly responded with “we’ll take a poll on how you meant it,” and the banter went back and forth. I truly believe that Kevin was being Kevin as he usually does and it’s getting exactly what they wanted……attention and viewership. Watch the clip yourself and decide.

Kevin Hart's Staged Exchange With Don Cheadle Goes Viral

