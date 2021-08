A week after withdrawing from the team competition with a case of “the twisties” that put both her mental and physical health in danger, Simone Biles returned for the last event final, the balance beam. Just as she did four years ago, Biles won the Bronze on the balance beam which brought her career total to seven Olympic medals, which ties her with two-time Olympian Shannon Miller as the most decorated American gymnast in history.

