Prep for Success: Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway Aug 14th

It is about that time for the kids to go back to school in RVA

Whether in person or virtually, Radio One wants to make sure that the children of Richmond & surrounding counties will return to school with all the essentials they will need to be SUCCESSFUL!

Join us for our Prep for Success Drive Thru Back to School Supply Drive & Giveaway

Presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus!

PULL UP on us August 7th & 8th to help us stuff 1000 bags with school supplies at Walmart on Sheila Lane from 11a-3p each day!

Suggested Supply Donation List:

Glue Sticks

#2 Pencils

Spiral Notebooks

Loose Leaf Paper

Crayons

Markers

Scissors

Composition Books

Folders

Hand Sanitizer

3 Ring Binders

Calculators

Colored Pencils

Black/Blue/Red Pens

Pencil Pouches

Highlighters

Index Cards

Book Bags

Saturday, August 14th will be our Prep for Success Drive Thru Back School Supply Giveaway

That’s Right we are STILL practicing social distancing!

We will be at the corner of Broad St. and Staples Mill Rd in the Anthem Parking Lot located at 2015 Staples Mill Road.

We will be giving away 1000 bags filled with school supplies from 10a-2p or until supplies last!

This is a first come, first served event!

PLEASE NOTE:

Cars will not be allowed into parking lot until 8:30a on 8/14.

You MUST be in a vehicle in order to receive a bag

MAX 2 bags per car.

