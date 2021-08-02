Homepage Prizes & Events
Prep for Success: Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway Aug 14th

Prep For Success

Source: Radio One Richmond / creative services

It is about that time for the kids to go back to school in RVA

 

Whether in person or virtually, Radio One wants to make sure that the children of Richmond & surrounding counties will return to school with all the essentials they will need to be SUCCESSFUL!

Join us for our Prep for Success Drive Thru Back to School Supply Drive & Giveaway

Presented by Anthem Health Keepers Plus!

PULL UP on us August 7th & 8th to help us stuff 1000 bags with school supplies at Walmart on Sheila Lane from 11a-3p each day!

Suggested Supply Donation List:

  • Glue Sticks
  • #2 Pencils
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Loose Leaf Paper
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Scissors
  • Composition Books
  • Folders
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • 3 Ring Binders
  • Calculators
  • Colored Pencils
  • Black/Blue/Red Pens
  • Pencil Pouches
  • Highlighters
  • Index Cards
  • Book Bags

 

Saturday, August 14th will be our Prep for Success Drive Thru Back School Supply Giveaway

That’s Right we are STILL practicing social distancing!

We will be at the corner of Broad St. and Staples Mill Rd in the Anthem Parking Lot located at 2015 Staples Mill Road.

We will be giving away 1000 bags filled with school supplies from 10a-2p or until supplies last!

This is a first come, first served event!

 

 

PLEASE NOTE:

  • Cars will not be allowed into parking lot until 8:30a on 8/14.

  • You MUST be in a vehicle in order to receive a bag

  • MAX 2 bags per car.

