Simone Biles Out At Tokyo Olympics , Team Falls

Simone Biles, Glamour June 2021, Cover

Source: Kennedi Carter / Glamour Magazine

According to USA Gymnastics, the reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles left Tuesday’s team final because of a “medical issue” and is out of the Tokyo Olympics. There was no apparent injury but there was something different with the movement of Biles as she huddled with a trainer after landing her vault and then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later. She took off her bar grips and hugged her teammates before putting on sweatpants. USA Gymnastics gave the statement: “Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Struggling without Biles, the Americans lost in their quest for a third straight title to the Russian Olympic Committee team.

