Men’s Basketball Team USA Loses Opener To France

The USA Men’s basketball team started off horribly leading into the Olympics by dropping back-to-back exhibition games  and now they have suffered its first Olympic loss since 2004 on Sunday to France by the score of 83-76. Jrue Holiday led Team USA with 18 points as Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard finished with only 10 and 11 points, respectively. In a desperate situation now, Team USA must win its final two pool play games against Iran and the Czech Republic just to advance to the medal round.

