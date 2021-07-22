Maria Taylor Is Leaving ESPN Networks

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

ESPN announced on Wednesday that sports reporter Maria Taylor will no longer work at the company after she and the network failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, the company announced Wednesday. This comes after a rough patch during the NBA playoffs where a voice recording of Rachel Nichols was released to the public of chastising the network for giving Maria a job that she should have gotten while using race as a driving factor.

In a statement from Taylor, she said:

“So thankful to Jimmy [Pitaro] and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, ‘College GameDay’, Women’s and Men’s college basketball, and the ‘NBA Countdown’ family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up. Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud.”

The rumor mill says that Taylor is in line for a job at NBC Sports.

