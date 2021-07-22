Television
Maria Taylor Is Leaving ESPN Networks

ESPN announced on Wednesday that sports reporter Maria Taylor will no longer work at the company after she and the network failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension, the company announced Wednesday. This comes after a rough patch during the NBA playoffs where a voice recording of Rachel Nichols was released to the public of chastising the network for giving Maria a job that she should have gotten while using race as a driving factor.

In a statement from Taylor, she said:

“So thankful to Jimmy [Pitaro] and all of my great teammates and friends at the SEC Network, ‘College GameDay’, Women’s and Men’s college basketball, and the ‘NBA Countdown’ family — the people who believed in me, encouraged me, pushed me, and lifted me up. Words are inadequate to express my boundless appreciation, and I hope to make them proud.”

The rumor mill says that Taylor is in line for a job at NBC Sports.

