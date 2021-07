99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Def Jam has announced the release of the much anticipated album “DONDA” from Kanye West will drop on Friday July 23rd. This is Kanye’s 10th album and critics have already called it the “album of the year.” During the NBA Finals, we got a taste of his new music with a song called “No Child Left Behind” which was apart of the new Beats Buds commercial featuring Sha’Carri Richardson.

See story here