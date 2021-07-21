Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Milwaukee Bucks Win The NBA Title

The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years as their superstar guided the way with 50 points in a win Tuesday night after losing the 1st two games to the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 14 rebounds and five blocked shots, was unanimously named the series MVP as his teammate Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points and Bobby Portis had 16. Phoenix’s Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points. But they were no match for the intensity that Giannis and his team dished out.

Antetokounmpo was the first player to have at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a Finals’ game and became the seventh player to have at least 50 points in the championship round. The last MVP to bring a championship to Milwaukee did it 50 years ago and his name was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

