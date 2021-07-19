Shootout Near Washington Nationals Park Shines Light On A Violent Weekend

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres had to be suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park that caused echoes of gunfire inside, causing fans to scramble for their lives in the dugout, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.

An exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured. One of the people shot was a woman attending the game who was struck while she was outside the stadium but her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Two other people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were being questioned by investigators who are still trying to locate the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

