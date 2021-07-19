Baseball
HomeBaseball

Shootout Near Washington Nationals Park Shines Light On A Violent Weekend

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Washington Nationals

Source: All-Pro Reels / All-Pro Reels

The game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres had to be suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after a shooting outside Nationals Park that caused echoes of gunfire inside, causing fans to scramble for their lives in the dugout, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.

An exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured. One of the people shot was a woman attending the game who was struck while she was outside the stadium but her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Two other people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were being questioned by investigators who are still trying to locate the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

See story here

Shootout Near Washington Nationals Park Shines Light On A Violent Weekend

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Kevin Hart To Launch New Talk Show ‘Hart…
 3 days ago
07.16.21
Ben Carson Puts On Tap Shoes Again, Says…
 5 days ago
07.15.21
Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn…
 5 days ago
07.15.21
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are…
 6 days ago
07.14.21
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated…
 6 days ago
07.14.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 7 days ago
07.13.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 1 week ago
07.13.21
Photos
Close