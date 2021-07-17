Music
Rapper Biz Markie Dead At 57

Rapper, producer and beatboxer Biz Markie, whose real name was Marcel Theo Hall, has died at the age of 57. While the cause of death has not been revealed, the rapper had struggled with health issues due to his battle with Type 2 diabetes. In April of 2020, he was hospitalized and later that year he suffered a stroke while in a diabetic coma.

Biz Markie was always considered the clown of hip hop with his joking and loving personality mixed into his music, his biggest song was “Just A Friend” which is still played on the airwaves to date.

