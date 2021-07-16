Cavs Forward Kevin Love Drops Out of Tokyo Olympics

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kevin Love won’t be joining Team USA this summer in Tokyo. The news came by way of a statement Friday (July 16) morning in which the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said he just wasn’t playing at a high enough level to compete in the Olympics.

|| RELATED: Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics ||

|| RELATED: Fans React to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Non-Participation in Tokyo Olympics ||

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA,” Love said in the statement, “but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet.”

It’s been a trying season for Love. News5 reports that the 32-year-old player missed 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season.

Love is the second player that Team USA will need to swap out for the Olympic Games: Earlier this week, Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.

Beal has played in the first 3 exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina before the official games begin on July 25th. The lessons he’s taken from legendary Coach Popovich, have been shown through those games. Although we won’t be able to see him play in this year’s Olympics, we’re proud of him for representing Team USA and the Washington Wizards. Checkout some of Beal’s highlights from his time on the team after you watch this adorable video of Beal’s two sons having the time of their lives with Jason Taytum’s son.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 15 photos Launch gallery Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 1. Rihanna - Desperado 1 of 15 2. Jay-Z - Allure 2 of 15 3. Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know 3 of 15 4. Bob Marley - Exodus 4 of 15 5. Migos - Straightenin 5 of 15 6. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak - Leave the Door Open 6 of 15 7. Miles Davis - Walkin' 7 of 15 8. Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me 8 of 15 9. Drake ft Lil Baby - Wants And Needs 9 of 15 10. H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby - Find A Way 10 of 15 11. J. Cole - Neighbors 11 of 15 12. Smokey Robinson - Tears of a Clown 12 of 15 13. SZA - Good Days 13 of 15 14. Ella Fitzgerald - A Kiss To Build A Dream On 14 of 15 15. The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist [caption id="attachment_4143584" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jack Brockway / Getty[/caption] Summer just isn't summer without the right songs to keep the vibes goin'. Lucky for us, this Presidential Playlist features the perfect mix of sleeper hits, soulful tunes and Hip-Hop at its finest. Barack Obama has been dropping a curated list of songs - some familiar and others not so much - for some time now. Jay-Z has made the list in the past, and appears again this year with his track "Allure," from The Black Album. Drake also made the cut, as his feature with Lil Baby, titled "Wants And Needs," seems to have made an impression on the former president. Not to worry though, the list includes plenty of veteran voices: Music by The Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Marley can all be found among Obama's picks. "With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer." The former president tweeted Saturday morning. "Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1413848757083545601?s=20 Be sure to check out Obama's latest Summer Playlist for some new titles to add to your own music collection, and check out a few of his favorite jams in the gallery below.

Cavs Forward Kevin Love Drops Out of Tokyo Olympics was originally published on wzakcleveland.com