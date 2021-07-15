National
HomeNational

Democrats Attempt To Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
Will Marijuana Ever Be Legal in the U.S.?

Source: Courtesy of iOne / Courtesy of iOne

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York has proposed legislation on Wednesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The proposed bill is called the Cannabus Administration and Opportunity Act and would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and begin regulating and taxing it. Though states would still be allowed to set their own marijuana laws, businesses and individuals in states that have legalized its use would be free for the first time to sell and consume without the risk of federal punishment.

The proposed bill could make recompense to communities of color and the poor for damage from years of restrictive federal drug policy, it calls for immediately expunging nonviolent marijuana-related arrests and convictions from federal.

See story here

Democrats Attempt To Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson Puts On Tap Shoes Again, Says…
 23 hours ago
07.15.21
Kawhi Leonard Has Successful Surgery On Partially Torn…
 1 day ago
07.15.21
Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are…
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Former DEA Informants Part Of Team Who Assassinated…
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Kelly Rowland Calls Producer Amorphous “The Young Genius”…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Prince William Shames Soccer Racists Who Hurled Slurs…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Artist Momo Pixel Talks About Giving Herself Her…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While…
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Photos
Close