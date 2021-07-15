Democrats Attempt To Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York has proposed legislation on Wednesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The proposed bill is called the Cannabus Administration and Opportunity Act and would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and begin regulating and taxing it. Though states would still be allowed to set their own marijuana laws, businesses and individuals in states that have legalized its use would be free for the first time to sell and consume without the risk of federal punishment.
The proposed bill could make recompense to communities of color and the poor for damage from years of restrictive federal drug policy, it calls for immediately expunging nonviolent marijuana-related arrests and convictions from federal.
