UFC 264: Dustin Poirier Defeats Conor McGregor In 1st Round TKO

In a gruesome and painful end to their third and much-anticipated match-up, Dustin Poirier defeated Conner McGregor by TKO in the first round in the UFC 264 Saturday night after McGregor appeared to have broken his leg or ankle. This was the third fight between two men which featured a lot of disrespectful trash talk in the lead-up to the match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but Poirier came out on top in the short contest.

“This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, I’ll go outside,” McGregor said while having trouble standing on his own without a leg brace to stabilize his damaged leg.

