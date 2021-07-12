Sports
HomeSports

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier Defeats Conor McGregor In 1st Round TKO

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Source: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC / Getty

In a gruesome and painful end to their third and much-anticipated match-up, Dustin Poirier defeated Conner McGregor by TKO in the first round in the UFC 264 Saturday night after McGregor appeared to have broken his leg or ankle. This was the third fight between two men which featured a lot of disrespectful trash talk in the lead-up to the match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but Poirier came out on top in the short contest.

“This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, I’ll go outside,” McGregor said while having trouble standing on his own without a leg brace to stabilize his damaged leg.

See story here

 

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier Defeats Conor McGregor In 1st Round TKO

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Toya Johnson Takes The Bonnet Debate To The…
 15 hours ago
07.12.21
Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves During…
 17 hours ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of…
 17 hours ago
07.12.21
Get Naomi Osaka’s Sleek ESPYs Hair With These…
 19 hours ago
07.12.21
Chloe x Halle On Empowering Artists To Tell…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight…
 2 days ago
07.12.21
John Boyega Replaces Jonathan Majors In War Drama…
 3 days ago
07.12.21
Buy Black: H&M Presents The Multi-City Buy From…
 4 days ago
07.09.21
Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self…
 4 days ago
07.09.21
Photos
Close