Couple Alert: Eddie Murphy’s Son & Martin Lawrence’s Daughter

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence made a great team in the movie ‘Life,’ but in real life, their siblings have teamed up for love. Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are a couple! Martin’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence took to social media to wish Eddie’s firstborn son Eric Murphy a happy birthday on Instagram, revealing that they’re dating in the caption of her post.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmin, 25, wrote alongside two loving photographs of the pair. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨.”

