Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned

The Cosby Show

Source: NBC / Getty

Former tv wife, Phylicia Rashad, was overjoyed after Pennsylvania’s highest court sided with Bill Cosby’s lawyers in agreeing that an agreement with a previous prosecutor should have blocked evidence used against him in the criminal conviction case, overturning the conviction and freeing Bill Cosby instantly.

After showing her support, many began to attack her for her support and for statements she had made in the past. No matter how you feel about Cosby’s guilt or innocence, the supreme court was 100% right in overturning the conviction. Cosby gave testimony in a civil case based on an agreement with the prosecutor that he would not be in a criminal case. That agreement was disregarded and his testimony was the man evidence used to prosecute him….which was wrong.

Phylicia Rashad Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Conviction Being Overturned

