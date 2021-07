99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

LeBron James showed up to Six Flags Magic Mountain last night to host a huge bash to celebrate his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Of course, this follows the original 1996 release called “Space Jam,” which featured the NBA King Michael Jordan. Several stars showed up to support LeBron including Don Cheadle, Tiffany Haddish, Megan Fox, Chris Brown and Tyga.

